EURUSD trades above and below 200 day MA.





Traders are taken the price back up toward the highs for yesterday and today (in the 1.10305-347 area). The North American session high just reached 1.10292 and backed off.





So far sellers continue to lean against recent highs and remain intent on creating a ceiling. When you have a ceiling, you need a break to make that ceiling become a floor. Failure to break, and the ceiling becomes more entrenched as a resistance level to lean against.





Taking a look at the daily chart below, if the ceiling can be busted, the next key target comes at the 50% retracement of the 2020 trading range. That level comes in at 1.10633.





