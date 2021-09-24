100 hour MA above. Swing area between 1.16996 to 1.17054 below

The EURUSD trades the close support and close resistance range.









The support comes in at the swing area between 1.16996 to 1.17054, and the close resistance at the 100 hour MA at 1.17251.





The low reached 1.1700. The high just reached 1.17248.





The price trades between at 1.1717 now.





The tilt is still to the downside below the 100 hour moving average. If the price should move above, the biases is more neutral as the support area did hold at the 1.1700 level. A move above the 200 hour moving average would be needed to tilt the bias more in the direction of the buyers. That level comes in at 1.17506 currently at moving lower.









