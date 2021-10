Moves further away from MAs

The EURUSD has traded to a new 2021 low at 1.1524. The move took out the low from last week at 1.15284.









The pair is moving farther away from its 100 hour moving average at 1.1560, and also away from the 200 week moving average at 1.15689.





The next major target comes in at the 50% midpoint of the move up from the March 2020 low. That level comes in at 1.14918.