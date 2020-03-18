EURUSD trades to a new low and in the process test swing area (and now breaking that swing area)

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | eurusd

Swing area at 1.0950

The EURUSD is trading to a new session low and in the process is testing a lower swing level at 1.1950 (see chart below).   The pair is breaking below that level now and scoots to 1.0935

Looking at the 4 hour chart below, the price is now testing the swing highs from Feb 11/12 at 1.0926 area.  Move below that level and the downside continues.  The low price from February reached to 1.0777 level.  

