EURUSD trades to a new low and in the process test swing area (and now breaking that swing area)

Swing area at 1.0950

The EURUSD is trading to a new session low and in the process is testing a lower swing level at 1.1950 (see chart below). The pair is breaking below that level now and scoots to 1.0935













Looking at the 4 hour chart below, the price is now testing the swing highs from Feb 11/12 at 1.0926 area. Move below that level and the downside continues. The low price from February reached to 1.0777 level.