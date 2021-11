EURUSD dips to a new 2021 low

The EURUSD has moved to a new session loan in the process has also taken out the low from Friday and the low for the year as well.





The price just dipped to 1.14306 below the low from Friday at 1.14323.



The next downside target comes in at 1.1424 (see earlier post