The 1.08088 was the high for the NY session.

The EURUSD is testing and peeking above the NY session high at 1.08088. The price just traded to 1.08103.









As traders work to the close, the low from yesterday is an above target at 1.0820. The broken 61.8% comes in at 1.08302.





It seems to be just a short covering into the weekend. The low today fell short of a lower trend line.