The range remains narrow for the pair today

The EURUSD started the day in a narrow trading range of 43 pips. It remains at 43 pips That is well below the average of 67 pips.





However, the pair has moved back above a swing area between 1.21485 and 1.21516. Moreover, the pair has tested and remained above the high of the swing area.





The buyers are making a play. Can they keep that bias going forward?