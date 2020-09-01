EURUSD trades in the red for the day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | eurusd

EURUSD erases gains for the day

The EURUSD has traded back below the 1.1935 level. That was near the close for trading yesterday and also below the North American session low at 1.19353.

EURUSD on the hourly chart
The next significant downside target comes in at the 38.2% retracement of the move up from last week's low. That comes in at 1.19154. 

The bounce off of the 1.1935 level did find sellers near the swing area at 1.19602 to 1.1965. The high price reached 1.19657.


