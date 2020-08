The high for the week is within sight

The EURUSD has traded to a new intraday session high for the day. The pair moved above the 61.8% of the move down from the August 6th high at 1.1837 after stalling at the level earlier today.









The pair next targets the high for the week at 1.1861 to 1.1865 area. That high stalled near swing levels going back to July 31 (see red numbered circles).