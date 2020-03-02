EURUSD trades to new session highs. Backs off.

Above 100 and 200 day MA.

The EURUSD is trending higher and is trading and raced to a new session high at 1.1164. The pair moved above the 200 day MA earlier at 1.10966. The next target on the daily chart below is at a topside trend line at 1.1187. Above that the December 31 high at 1.12387 are targets. The price has come back down off the highs in volatile trading and trades at 1.1140 after running down to the 1.1120s (and is now back in the 1.1120s again).









Drilling to the 4-hour chart below, the pair has the 1.11719 to 1.11787 are being targeted above ahead of the other targets on the daily chart.





Looking at the 5-minute chart, there is a trend line on the downside at 1.11123 with a number of points on the line. A move below would be tilt a little of the intraday bull, to the downside.