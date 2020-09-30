EURUSD trades up to resistance and down to a swing support area.

In between is the 200 hour MA

The EURUSD ticked up to the 50% retracement of the move down from the September 15 high ( see post from yesterday targeting the level ). The high reached 1.17544 - a few pips short of the 50% level.















For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus In between the levels (well closer to the low) sits the 200 hour MA. The price has traded above and below that level over the last few hours and below the 38.2% level at 1.17217. A move above should see more upside momentum (or at least more of a tilt) with 1.17308 to 1.17363 as the next targets (Sept 21 and Sept 17 swing lows).

The fall to the downside was able to extend below the 200 hour MA and an upward sloping trend line but stalled near a swing area in the 1.16846 to 1.16917 area. The low price stalled just ahead of the high of that support area at 1.1693. That was also near the last swing low from yesterday before the run higher.