EUR/USD turns higher amid weaker dollar on the session

EUR/USD is climbing back up with buyers eyeing the 1.1200 level next

The renewed optimism in the pound during the session is also playing its role here but the dollar is suffering amid a slightly more positive risk mood in the European morning.





With the greenback and the yen down to session lows now, we're seeing EUR/USD push to a high of 1.1179 and closing in on key resistance levels.





Notably, the 200-day MA (blue line) @ 1.1209 will be a key spot to watch.





It is a level that traders have not broken since the tail-end of June and even then, there was not much conviction from buyers to chase any further upside.





If you discount that move, the last time the pair traded above both key daily moving averages was back in April 2018.





Looking ahead, Brexit risks will be a key driver for the pair but also keep an eye on central bank rhetoric with the ECB set to come this week before the Fed next week.



