EURUSD up on the day but it did find sellers near key resistance area

38.2%, 100 hour MA and 200 hour MA are key upside resistance levels

The EURUSD is up on the day, but it did find sellers on the first test of its 100 hour MA (blue line in the chart below currently at 1.1233). The 100 hour MA is in the middle of a cluster of resistance defined by the 38.2% at 1.1221, the 100 hour MA at the aforementioned 1.1233 and the 200 hour MA at 1.12539 (green line). That area will help define the bias going forward. Move above will be more bullish. Stay below keeps the sellers feeling better.









On the downside, a break below the 1.1152 area and a lower trend line at 1.1127 will tilt the bias even more to the downside. The current price trades at 1.1162 after just dipping to 1.11534 on the current hourly bar.





The price has been trading above and below an old topside trend line at the 1.1160 level currently. That suggests to me that the "market" is unsure the next push. The yield spreads between the US and Europe are getting closer. That helps the EUR relatively. However, currently the epicenter of the virus is likely in the EU (with the US catching up).