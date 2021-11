Lower trendline cuts across at 1.13058





The a pair is working on its fifth consecutive day to the downside. Since the swing high on November 9, the price has moved down 289 pips.

The EURUSD continues its tracking to the downside and in the process is moving closer to a lower trendline at 1.13058. The 61.8% retracement of the move up from the March 2020 low comes in at 1.12876.