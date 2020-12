EURUSD works toward retracing the full decline

Technically, the pair's price is back above its 100 hour moving average at 1.22079 ( see earlier post on the EURUSD ). That moving average saw price activity hold support against the level on the last 2 hourly bars - helping to give the buyers the go-ahead to push higher as London traders look to exit. The 100 hour moving averages is now support and a bias defining level. Stay above is more bullish. Move below is more bearish.