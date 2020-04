EURUSD works toward the 50% retracement after it got its shove higher.

Pair broke above its 200 hour moving average and moved higher







There was a 3 step process for further upside momentum including: Step 1. Getting above the 1.0887 level

Step 2. Getting above the 200 hour moving averages

Step 3. Getting and staying above the 38.2% retracement at 1.09124. All 3 of those targets were taken out. The high price extended to 1.09447. All 3 of those targets were taken out. The high price extended to 1.09447.

The next step/target would be the 50% retracement at 1.09571. Close risk for traders looking for more upside would be the broken 38.2% retracement at 1.09124 or the 200 hour moving average at 1.08978 currently. Stay above those levels and the buyers still have the control at least from it intraday/shorter term prospective (with the 50% level as a key hurdles to increase the buyers bias.



ForexLive

The EURUSD was another pair that was mired between support and resistance earlier in the day and looking for a shove ( see post here ). The topside resistance was against its 200 hour moving average (green line) at 1.08978 currently. The downside support - which was tested earlier in the day - was at 1.08452 (blue line). Between was a swing high at 1.0887 area.