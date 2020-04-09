EURUSD works toward the 50% retracement after it got its shove higher.





There was a 3 step process for further upside momentum including:

Step 1. Getting above the 1.0887 level

Step 2. Getting above the 200 hour moving averages

Step 3. Getting and staying above the 38.2% retracement at 1.09124. All 3 of those targets were taken out. The high price extended to 1.09447. All 3 of those targets were taken out. The high price extended to 1.09447.





The next step/target would be the 50% retracement at 1.09571. Close risk for traders looking for more upside would be the broken 38.2% retracement at 1.09124 or the 200 hour moving average at 1.08978 currently. Stay above those levels and the buyers still have the control at least from it intraday/shorter term prospective (with the 50% level as a key hurdles to increase the buyers bias.

