EURUSDs ups and downs continue intraday
Technical Analysis
Range from 1.1583 to 1.1624The EURUSDs ups and downs continue intraday with a low and high range from 1.1583 to 1.1524 (the high today did tick just above the high to 1.16254).
Near the highs are the 100 and 200 hour MAs at 1.1618 and 1.16223.
The low has swing highs and lows going back to October 8. On October 18, the price did move below the lower swing area to a low of 1.1571 where support buyers leaned against the 200 hour MA at the time.
The current price is on a move higher and approaches the 38.2% of the week's range at 1.16149 and the falling 100 hour MA at 1.1618. The 200 hour MA at 1.1622 and 1.16243 would be the next targets on the topside.