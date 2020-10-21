FBI: Russia, Iran have attempted to interfere with US election

US directory of national intelligence Ratcliffe announces the discovery

US has identified Russia, Iran as countries who have attempted to interfere with the US election



Has sent spoof emails designed to intimidate voters, incite unrest, damage Pres. Trump



Aware that Russia has obtained some voter information



intelligence community court threat, reacted swiftly



This is not a partisan issue



Prepared for actions by those hostile to democracy







Radcliffe says that the email, apparently from The Proud Boys, is intended to hurt Pres. Trump. Of course, if a recipient was intimidated by the email, it might benefit Pres. Trump.





Regardless of the intentions, stopping interference in elections is certainly a prerogative. FBI's Wray is on the wires saying:

The FBI will not tolerate 4 interference elections

Election infrastructure remains resilient

The interference apparently came through emails threatening those who voted against Trump.