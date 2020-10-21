FBI: Russia, Iran have attempted to interfere with US election
US directory of national intelligence Ratcliffe announces the discovery
The interference apparently came through emails threatening those who voted against Trump.
- US has identified Russia, Iran as countries who have attempted to interfere with the US election
- Has sent spoof emails designed to intimidate voters, incite unrest, damage Pres. Trump
- Aware that Russia has obtained some voter information
- intelligence community court threat, reacted swiftly
- This is not a partisan issue
- Prepared for actions by those hostile to democracy
Radcliffe says that the email, apparently from The Proud Boys, is intended to hurt Pres. Trump. Of course, if a recipient was intimidated by the email, it might benefit Pres. Trump.
Regardless of the intentions, stopping interference in elections is certainly a prerogative. FBI's Wray is on the wires saying:
- The FBI will not tolerate 4 interference elections
- Election infrastructure remains resilient