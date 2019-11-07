Fear is evaporating in markets

Gold lower. Yields higher. Stocks at records. USDJPY and USDCHF at key levels

The fear trades are evaporating in the markets today:

Spot gold is down $22 now and trading at session lows at $1468.43. The precious metal broke below its 100 day moving average for the 1st time since May 31 (blue line in the chart below)



US yields are surging with the 10 year yield up 9.8 basis points now at 1.926%. It's trading at the highest level since August 1.





US stock indices are all trading at record highs. The S&P index is trading at 3096, up 0.60%. The NASDAQ is trading at 8477, up 0.78%. The Dow is up 250 points or 0.91%.

WTI crude oil futures are moving higher on increased hope for global growth. The price is up $0.84 or 1.53% of $57.20 currently



The USDJPY is testing its 61.8% retracement at the 109.35 level (also recent swing highs). The price has moved up to 109.386



The USDCHF is also testing a key resistance area against its 200 day moving average at 0.9952. The 5 price just reached 0.9956 and backed off to 0.9950 currently.

No fear.