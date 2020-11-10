Fed's Daly: Sees moderate, gradual recovery going forward

San Francisco Fed Pres. Mary Daly is a voting member in 2021

  • Moderate gradual recovery going forward
  • Surging Covid 19 cases creates uncertainty, could slow pace of growth
  • Lack of resolution on political process ads to pervasive uncertainty
  • Vaccine news hardening, but economy is being dictated by virus which is surging
  • Some sectors like restaurants, tourism, need more support
  • Will need more unemployment insurance, more PPP or similar program
  • Fed policies now are giving people a bridge, exact same policies will be stimulative 1 pandemic is passed
  • Fed is prepared to do whatever it takes to support economy
