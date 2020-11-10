Fed's Daly: Sees moderate, gradual recovery going forward
San Francisco Fed Pres. Mary Daly is a voting member in 2021
- Moderate gradual recovery going forward
- Surging Covid 19 cases creates uncertainty, could slow pace of growth
- Lack of resolution on political process ads to pervasive uncertainty
- Vaccine news hardening, but economy is being dictated by virus which is surging
- Some sectors like restaurants, tourism, need more support
- Will need more unemployment insurance, more PPP or similar program
- Fed policies now are giving people a bridge, exact same policies will be stimulative 1 pandemic is passed
- Fed is prepared to do whatever it takes to support economy