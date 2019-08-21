For the EURUSD, the story remains the same..

Below the 1.1100 to 1.11115 area

If you have been reading my posts in the Technical section of Forexlive on the EURUSD, they have the been saying the same thing.









There is resistance in the 1.1100 to 1.11115 area. A move above (and staying above) would be more bullish. The April, May and July swing lows came in between 1.1100 to 1.1109. The 61.8% on the hourly is at 1.11115.





A little twist is the consolidation has allowed the 100 hour MA to catch up to the price. Today (and currently), the price move above the 100 hour MA (at 1.10943). That gives buyers a little more confidence if it can stay above. The 1.11115 level still needs to be busted (and remain busted).



The range in the EURUSD is only 19 pips. There is room to roam....