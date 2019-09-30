For what it is worth, the EURUSD settled at 1.0900 at option settle time

A chunk of options settled at 1.0900 strike

For what it is worth, the EURUSD settled at 10 AM ET (the option settle time) at 1.0900. There were $2.3B of options settling at that time. Sellers of puts and call at that strike had the price settle near $0.





So sellers of the option booked the entire premium they received for selling the option. The buyers meanwhile, lost the entire premium they paid for the option.





Sellers win.