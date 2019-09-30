For what it is worth, the EURUSD settled at 1.0900 at option settle time

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | eurusd

A chunk of options settled at 1.0900 strike

For what it is worth, the EURUSD settled at 10 AM ET (the option settle time) at 1.0900.  There were $2.3B of options settling at that time.  Sellers of puts and call at that strike had the price settle near $0.  

So sellers of the option booked the entire premium they received for selling the option. The buyers meanwhile, lost the entire premium they paid for the option.  

Sellers win. 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose