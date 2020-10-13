Four day up streak is snapped in US equities

Major indices all closed lower





S&P and NASDAQ index closed 2% below all time highs



the Dow industrial average remains higher on the year but only by 0.5%.

The NASDAQ index is higher in nearby 32.22%. The S&P index is up 8.7% for the year

the final numbers are showing:

the S&P index closed down -22.29 points or -0.63% at 3511.93



NASDAQ index fell -12.364 points or -0.10% at 11863.89



Dow industrial average fell -157.71 points or -0.55% at 28679.83

The US major indices all closed lower for the 1st time in 5 trading days. Each of the major indices have been up for 4 consecutive days. The NASDAQ tried to rally but is ending the day marginally lower. The introduction of the new iPhone 12 could not push Apple shares higher. They are closing down -2.65%. Amazon had its 1st of the 2 prime days today and shares were near unchanged on the day. The S&P index was the weakest of the major indices.