Franc meltdown continues as risk tones keep calmer in European trading

EUR/CHF climbs to 1.1050 levels, nearing the October 2019 highs









The meltdown in the franc over the past two days is also helped by the turnaround in sentiment with US equities rebounding strongly after Fed chair Powell's testimony yesterday, and also as European investors are brushing aside the risk averse tones earlier.





Risk sentiment overall remains rather fragile but they are much improved at the moment as compared to Asian trading and the currency traders are running with that.









Another notable franc cross to watch is CAD/CHF as it extends a breakout from last week to fresh one-year highs - solidifying a break above the June 2020 high @ 0.7203.





Elsewhere, GBP/CHF has also posted a solid month of gains, trading up by ~700 pips in February as it nears 1.2900 and a test of long-term key resistance trendline:









With regards to franc sentiment, I'd still go back to EUR/CHF as the main driver but given the relative outperformance of the pound, GBP/CHF still has that going for it.





Hence, if EUR/CHF does break higher above 1.1059, it paves the way for further gains in franc crosses in the bigger picture, all things being equal that is.



