The FTC wants information on past deals that weren't scrutinized.

They issue orders to alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google

FTC to examine past acquisitions by large technology companies



We are seeing some weakness in the stock market after the headline. The NASDAQ index is currently up 46 points or 0.48% and 9674.35. However it was up at 9714.738 at the highs for the day.







Shares of Facebook have been a lower already on the day on a downgrade, but is currently trading down $5.47 or -2.57%. Apple shares have given up early gains and trade up just $0.33 at $321.88. The high for the day reached $323.90.





