Further gains for gold coming up? Medium term picture 'very constructive'.

Deutsche Bank on gold, a technical view

DB headline the piece with: Big weekly rejection of the downside suggests further gains in store.





Main points:

stabilising nicely above the 38.2% Fibonacci support of the May-Sep rally last week

the long lower shadow on last week's candle suggesting bulls were clearly in control over the latter part of the week

short term charts do look a touch stretched so expect we start the week with the required consolidation

looking for gains towards last week's highs at 1518.50 before an attempt at 1535.60 the Sep 24 high later in the week

from the weekly chart the medium term picture remains very constructive

ultimate gains towards 1700





