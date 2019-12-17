GBP pairs extend to new extremes
Technical Analysis
Big falls in the GBP pairs
The GBP continues to hit the skids. The major pairs against the pound are trading at extremes. The GBPUSD is now down -228 pips, The GBPJPY is down -250 pips, The EURGBP is up 152 pips. Those are big moves.
Earlier today there was a report that Boris Johnson will add a revision to the Brexit bill that would explicitly rule out any extension to the transition period beyond December 2020.
Technically, the GBPUSD is testing a swing area at the 1.30998 to 1.3111 area.
The EURGBP has now retraced the fall down from last week's highs (and erased the UK vote tumble (see 4 hour chart below). The pair trades between its 100 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart at 0.8467 and its 200 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart at 0.85273.