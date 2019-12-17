GBP pairs extend to new extremes

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | gbpusd

The GBP continues to hit the skids. The major pairs against the pound are trading at extremes. The GBPUSD is now down -228 pips, The GBPJPY is down -250 pips, The EURGBP is up 152 pips.  Those are big moves.

Big falls in the GBP pairs

Earlier today there was a report that Boris Johnson will add a revision to the Brexit bill that would explicitly rule out any extension to the transition period beyond December 2020.

Technically, the GBPUSD is testing a swing area at the 1.30998 to 1.3111 area.  

GBPUSD is testing a swing area at the 1.30998 to 1 .311 area
The EURGBP has now retraced the fall down from last week's highs (and erased the UK vote tumble (see 4 hour chart below).  The pair trades between its 100 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart at 0.8467 and its 200 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart at 0.85273.

EURGBP trades between its 100 and 200 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart
