GBPJPY moves above the 100 hour MA and 50% retracement

The 50% and 100 hour MA at 142.556

The GBPJPY is making a break to the upside and in the process has extended above the 50% and the 100 hour MA at 142.556. Prior to that, the price moved 200 hour MA at 142.429. Those levels are now risk levels for the longs. Stay above is more bullish.









The price is approaching the high from Friday at 142.77. The next target above that comes in at 142.98. That is the 61.8% of the move down from the December 31 high.



