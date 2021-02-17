GBPJPY moves down to a cluster of support

Support stalls the fall

The GBPJPY moved down along with the other JPY crosses today, but has found a cluster of support defined by some swing lows from February 15, the 38.2% of the move up from the Feb 12 low and the underside of a broken trend line. All converged right around the 146.38 level. The price decline stalled. There is a modest bounce.















Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. PS the 100 hour MA (blue line) will also need to be broken at 146.128, to turn the bias even more to the downside.

With the cluster of support at the same area, it will take a move below to tilt the bias more to the downside. Failure to do that, and the move from the high is just a correction.