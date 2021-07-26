GBPJPY revisits/moves above its 100 day MA

100 day MA at 152.51

The GBPJPY is higher for the 4th day in a row. The rise today has taken the price up to test its 100 day MA at 152.51. The high has reached 152.599.





The pair last moved below the 100 day MA on July 15 (7 days ago). Before that, the price also moved below on July 7 for one day.





Trading and staying above the moving average level, tilts the bias more to the upside from a technical perspective. Traders would target the 153.365 to 153. 693 area as the next target on a daily chart.