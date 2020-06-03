GBPJPY trades above its 200 day moving average

1st move above its 200 day moving average since March 6













The GBPJPY has extended higher, and in the process moved above its 200 day moving average for the 1st time since March 6. That moving average currently comes in at 137.18. The high price just reached 137.38. The moving averages closest risk now for longs. More conservative risk would come in around the previous highs for the day around 137.05.