GBPJPY trades to highest level since May

Since that time, the price has corrected steadily higher.





Last week the pair moved above a topside trend line at 141.83 after a 6 or 7 week period where the price waffled back and forth in a non-trending trading range. That trendline at 141.83 is now risk on the daily chart.





Drilling down to the 4 hour chart below, the pair has a topside trend line target at the 143.85 level. That is just above the resistance on the daily chart at 143.70 to 143.80. The combination increases that areas importance going forward.





On the downside, a lower trendline currently comes in at 142.81 (and moving higher). Stay above it and the buyers remain more in control.





Closer risk just for trade would be the Monday high price at 143.10.



