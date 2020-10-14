GBPUSD back above 100 hour moving average and resistance area near the 1.3000 level

The pair is now moving above the swing area up to 1.3006.

The GBPUSD is moving higher in a down and up session. The pair has gotten a boost after the UK said they were not leaving the Brexit negotiation table. However the clock continues to tick. Compromises are needed.









Technically, the pair has snapped back above the 200 hour moving average at 1.29593 and the 100 hour moving average at 1.29864. The pair just moved above a swing area between 1.2999 and 1.3006. Recall from yesterday's trade, the price move below that area and marched lower into the close. The move above that level has traders looking toward the underside of a broken trend line around 1.3035. Above that on the swing highs from yesterday at 1.30672 and the high from Monday's trade at 1.30820 would be targeted.





On the downside, getting back below the 1.3000 level would spoil some of the bullish run with a move below the 100 hour moving average 1.29864 adding to the negativity after the bullish run higher.

