GBPUSD backs off after upside test of the 200 hour MA

Swing area also stalls the rally today

The GBPUSD moved to a new high in the US session and in the process moved up to test the 200 hour MA at 1.33522.  The high price reached 1.33512. That high also tested a swing area between 1.3352 and 1.33632. The 50% retracement of the move down from the November 18 high is also in the area at 1.33528.

If the prices to go higher, getting above those levels is a requirement. Absent that, and the sellers are still in more control. The buyers are NOT winning. 

