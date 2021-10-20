GBPUSD bounces back to retest its 100 day moving average

GBPUSD 100 day moving average at 1.38034

The GBPUSD start the day testing its 100 hour moving average near 1.37446 (at the time). The low price reached 1.3742 and bounced.







The price has now moved back above the swing high from Friday at 1.3772, the broken trendline and the 1.3790 level. The price is up testing (and now above) the 100 day moving average 1.38034. The high for the day reach 1.38142.





The high price from yesterday reached 1.3833. Above that sits the 200 day moving average at 1.38446. The price is not traded above its 200 day moving average since September 16. It has not traded above both moving averages since August 6.









