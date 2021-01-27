GBPUSD bounces off the 200 hour MA

Runs back up to swing area/100 hour MA

The GBPUSD has bounced off the 200 hour MA earlier as the dollar was getting bid up with the sharp fall in the USD. That MA line comes in at 1.3659. The low reached 1.36865 and bounced.









The run higher moved back up retest the swing area and the 100 hour MA at 1.36967. The swing area comes in at 1.3700 to 1.37088. The high price off the low squeezed up to 1.3710 and moved marginally lower again.









On the topside it will take a move above 1.37088. On the downside, it will take a move below the 200 hour MA at 1.3659.