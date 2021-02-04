GBPUSD breaks back above the moving averages





Today, the floor/double bottom at 1.3610 was broken and that led to a move to the downside. That move was quickly reversed on the Bank of England decision. Initial 5 minute bar after the decision saw the price move up toward 1.3634, back down to 1.3625 and run higher from there (see chart below).









Now that the lower end of the up and down trading range has been broken and failed, will traders now take the price to retest the upper end? Initial target is to get above the 1.3709 level. From there traders will look toward the 1.3745 to1.37509 area followed by the double top at 1.3757.



The pair last traded above the moving average levels on Tuesday briefly before reversing back to the downside after about an hour or so. The high on Tuesday came in at 1.3709. That is a target on the topside now