GBPUSD breaks to the upside

Runs up to test the July 16 high









The clock is ticking toward the 4 PM fixing. There seems to be buyers helping to push the pair to the upside.





The highs from July come between 1.38979 and 1.39094. That will be the next target on further upside momentum.





The GBPUSD is running to the upside after breaking above the swing highs from yesterday and today between 1.3827 1.38327. The price is testing the July 16 high price of 1.38616.