GBPUSD breaks to the upside
Technical Analysis
Runs up to test the July 16 high
The GBPUSD is running to the upside after breaking above the swing highs from yesterday and today between 1.3827 1.38327. The price is testing the July 16 high price of 1.38616.
The clock is ticking toward the 4 PM fixing. There seems to be buyers helping to push the pair to the upside.
The highs from July come between 1.38979 and 1.39094. That will be the next target on further upside momentum.
PS. The New York session dip did see support hold ahead of the 1.37965 to 1.38004. These levels were outlined in an earlier post as close risk intraday (See: "If buyers are to stay in control intraday, staying above 1.3796 to 1.38004 will be an important technical clue"). That level did hold support. The low reached 1.38034 before the run higher.