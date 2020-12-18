GBPUSD corrects to the 38.2% of the range this week

In trading today the corrective move continued, but the price has found support near the 38.2% retracement of the trading range this week (low on Tuesday – high on Thursday). That level comes in at 1.34923. The low price dipped just below that retracement level to 1.34882 before rebounding.





In the early New York trading, the pair had returned back to retest that 38.2% retracement and has held so far. The current price trades at 1.3505.





On a break of the 38.2% retracement, traders will be focused on retesting its 100 hour moving average at 1.34699.



