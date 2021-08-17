GBPUSD cracks below 200 day MA

Price of GBPUSD also falls below 50% midpoint of move up from the July 20 low

The GBPUSD cracked below its 200 day moving average at 1.3777. Also near that level is the 50% retracement of the move up from the July 20 low ( see hourly chart below). The combination of key levels as tilted the bias even more to the downside.









Looking at the chart, the day today started with the price near its 100 hour moving average at 1.3839. Sellers leaneed against that moving average and started to push the price lower. A swing area between 1.3790 and 1.3802 was also broken and has helped lead to more downside momentum.