GBPUSD cracks lower buy finds buyers at the 200 hour MA

200 hour moving average at 1.3650. 100 hour moving average at 1.3678







There is a modest bounce back toward the broken trend line.

Risk for sellers looking for more downside would be on a move back above the 100 hour moving average (of course it would be best to stay below the broken trend line for sellers now).

See earlier post here.

The GBPUSD cracked below its 100 hour moving average and this time ran lower. The pair move below a trendline currently at 1.3665, and moved down to test the 200 hour moving average at 1.3650. The low price reached 1.36517.