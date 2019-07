Gets closer to year low at 1.23815

The price of GBPUSD fell below the 1.2400 level on Kudlow comments. The price low reached to 1.2395. That is on par with the July 16 low at 1.23956. The price has bounced a little but remains near the day lows.





The fall has the pair moving closer to the 2019 low at 1.23815.



Earlier in the NY session, the price fell below the 1.2417-19 area. That is a risk area now.