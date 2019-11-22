GBPUSD extends lower. Moves to six day low as retrace picks up steam.
Technical Analysis
Pretty good (relative) move lower in the GBPUSD
The GBPUSD has trended lower in trading today. In the process, the pair made some bearish technical moves:
- Stayed below the 100 hour moving average at today's highs
- tumble below the 200 hour moving average at 1.28964. That moving average stalled the fall in trading yesterday
- fell below a swing level at 1.2886
- Fell below a in other swing level at 1.2866
The last hurdle was getting below the 61.8% retracement of the move up from the November 8 low at 1.28508.
We currently trade at 1.2840 just off the session low. The next target area would come in at 1.2821-24. That areas home to a number of swing highs and lows going back to November 8 (see green numbered circles).
The fundamental catalyst for the tumbled lower today was weaker than expected flash manufacturing and service PMI data. The move lower as retraced a lot of the positive from the Brexit parties election concessions to the Tories.
A more weakest look for support buyers lean against the 1.2821-24 area.