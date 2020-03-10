GBPUSD fall tests the 100 bar moving averages

100 hour MA and 100 day MA in the 1.29869 to 1.29937 area

The GBPUSD moved below its 38.2% retracement at 1.30183 (and swing area in the same area), and in the process moved down to test the next support targets defined by the 100 bar moving averages ( see prior post here ). Those include the 100 hour moving average at 1.29937 and the 100 day moving average at 1.29869. The low price just reached 1.29889. A move below each would open the door toward a retracement toward the 50% retracement 1.29623.









Risk for short traders looking for further downside can be moved down to the 1.30183 – 224 area. Stay below keeps the sellers more control least intraday.

