GBPUSD falls back toward 50% and 200 hour MA

50% midpoint at 1.2840 and 200 hour MA at 1.28308





The GBPUSD has extended lower after attempts ot hold 1.2865 area gave way.





The price has dipped to the 50% and 200 hour MA where buyers need to hold if they are to keep intraday control. A move below would muddy the water for the pair.





The EURUSD is also following suit to the downside (dollar moving higher). The USDJPY is also trading to a new session high besting the Asian high at 105.655 by a fraction of a pip (so far).



