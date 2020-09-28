GBPUSD falls back toward 50% and 200 hour MA

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | gbpusd

50% midpoint at 1.2840 and 200 hour MA at 1.28308

GBPUSD on the hourly
The GBPUSD has extended lower after attempts ot hold 1.2865 area gave way. 

The price has dipped to the 50% and 200 hour MA where buyers need to hold if they are to keep intraday control.   A move below would muddy the water for the pair. 

The EURUSD is also following suit to the downside (dollar moving higher). The USDJPY is also trading to a new session high besting the Asian high at 105.655 by a fraction of a pip (so far).  


