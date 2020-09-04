GBPUSD falls below a lower trendline

Price also below 1.3200 level

The price of the GBPUSD has move below a lower trendline connecting swing lows from Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday of this week. That trendline cuts across at 1.3195. The fall also took the price below the 1.3200 level. Those levels are now close risk for sellers.









The next downside target comes at a swing area between 1.3159 and 1.31696 (see red numbered circles). Below that opens the door for further downside toward 1.31162.