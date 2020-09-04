GBPUSD falls below a lower trendline

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | gbpusd

Price also below 1.3200 level

The price of the GBPUSD has move below a lower trendline connecting swing lows from Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday of this week. That trendline cuts across at 1.3195. The fall also took the price below the 1.3200 level.  Those levels are now close risk for sellers. 

Price also below 1.3200 level
The next downside target comes at a swing area between 1.3159 and 1.31696 (see red numbered circles). Below that opens the door for further downside toward 1.31162.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose