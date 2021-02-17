GBPUSD got close to 200 hour MA and bounced

But still remains between 100 hour MA above and 200 hour MA below







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. The battle continues between the moving averages. Traders have chosen to sell high and buy low against the moving average levels and will look for a break above or below the aforementioned moving average levels for the next bias clue.

The GBPUSD got within about 4 pips of the 200 hour moving average on the downside and has bounced back toward the middle of the range between the 100 hour moving average above at 1.38706 and the 200 hour moving average below 1.38252. The current price is trading at 1.38522.