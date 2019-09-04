GBPUSD moved above the "key level" for the week, and buyers took control



That level on the daily chart, was joined by a swing area on the hourly chart below at the 1.2104-11 (see yellow area a green numbered circles). The combination of resistance from the daily chart and the hourly chart increase the levels of importance.





As a result, when the 1.2110 area was broken today, sellers turned to buyers and the price started to extend further to the upside. The pair also extended above its 100 hour moving average at 1.21227 and the 50% retracement at 1.21334 (see hourly chart). More recently the price moved above its 200 hour moving average (green line) at the 1.21816 level. Traders are so far using that level as close support. A momentum move below would take some of the bullish steam out the market today. Stay above keeps the bulls in control.





What is the next key level above?





Going back to the daily chart, there is a trendline that cuts across at 1.2244 today (see daily chart above). The high price today has so far reached 1.2219. If that level is broken, the market will be looking toward the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the June high which currently comes in at 1.2273.





So overall buyers to charge above that key level today. However, there is work to do if this move is to morph into something more than a correction including stay above the 200 hour moving average, and moving toward top side trendline and the 38.2% retracement on the daily chart.







