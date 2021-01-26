GBPUSD moves above resistance level

The 1.3700 is now close risk after the break higher

The GBPUSD has moved above a resistance area on the hourly chart defined by a swing area between 1.3700 and 1.37088, and a topside trend line at 1.3706. The price high has so far stalled ahead of the next target (the high from yesterday at 1.37228), The high has reached 1.37194. Earlier, the price extended back above the 200 hour MA at 1.36521 and the 100 hour MA at 1.36835. Both were bullish moves.









The high price from last week reached 1.37451. That was the highest level for the pair since May 1, 2018.