GBPUSD moves above the 2019 swing high at 1.35139 area

Trade is the highest level since May 2018





The area between the 2020 high at 1.34816 and the 2020 high at 1.35139 is now a risk level for longs/buyers. Stay above is more bullish.





Staying on the daily chart, swing highs going back to May 2018 at 1.36169 is the next major target.





Drilling to the hourly chart, the yellow area represents the swing highs from 2019 and 2020. The price has moved above a topside at 1.3530 area. The price is trading above and below that level after spiking to 1.35387. However it would take a move back into the yellow area and below, to tilt the bias more to the downside.







Buyers are still in control.











The price of the GBPUSD has moved above the highs level from 2019 at 1.35139 area, and has moved up to a high price of 1.35387. The 2020 high was at 1.34816.